NBA

Sixers not named Simmons or Embiid who will win games

By Fansided
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons, Joel Embiid, Sixers Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. If Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons can’t produce on a given night, what other player from the Sixers can step up and help Philly win a playoff game?. The two stars on the Philadelphia 76ers are Joel Embiid and...

NBANBC Sports

Will Embiid play Game 1? Rivers gives idea of Sixers' game plan if he's out

All attempts to prognosticate on the Sixers-Hawks second-round series are muddied at the moment by Joel Embiid’s status. There is not yet a definitive answer to the question of when he’ll next play. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Friday it’s too early to make a call on whether Embiid will be available for Game 1 Sunday afternoon against Atlanta, though he sounded pleased with what he saw from the 27-year-old at practice.
NBAdailymagazine.news

NBA playoffs: Is Doc Rivers enabling Ben Simmons' lack of shooting?

Is Doc Rivers enabling Simmons' lack of shooting? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ben Simmons needs to be more aggressive offensively. It has been the chorus of Sixers fans for nearly a half-decade. The man even said it himself after Game 4: "I definitely should've been more aggressive and...
NBAcbslocal.com

Slowing Down Trae Young Top Priority For Ben Simmons, Sixers In Game 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game 2 of the Sixers-Hawks series is in on Tuesday in Philadelphia and containing Trae Young is among the adjustments the 76ers need to make. Young went off against the 76ers in the Hawks’ 128-124 Game 1 win on Sunday. He scored 35 points, with 25 of...
NBAphillytrib.com

Sixers rethink game plan for stopping Trae Young, Simmons accepting the challenge

The Philadelphia 76ers have a huge task in front of them. The team must figure out how to stop Trae Young. He put on quite a show in the first game of the best of seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center. Young, the Atlanta Hawks’ point guard,ended up scoring 35 points and handing out 10 assists while leading the Hawks to a 128-124 win over the 76ers on Sunday taking away the home court advantage from the Sixers.
NBANBC Philadelphia

Joel Embiid Leads Sixers to Game 3 Win Over Hawks Despite Danny Green's Injury

3 observations after Embiid leads Sixers to Game 3 win despite Green's injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers have reclaimed home-court advantage. They snapped the Hawks' 13-game winning streak at State Farm Arena on Friday night with a 127-111 victory, taking a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
NBA975thefanatic.com

Ben Simmons Is The Latest Sixer To Not Win An Award He Should Have Won

The title says it all. A day after Nikola Jokic stole an MVP award from Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons joins him in the “deserved it but got screwed by the basketball writers association” group. Because in a laughable display of “Ahhh….well just give it to a center again” the writers decided that the Jazz’ Rudy Gobert is once again the defensive player of the year.
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons Confident Sixers Can Bounce Back Game 2 vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Sunday afternoon's Game 1 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks with everything in their favor. With home-court advantage on their side, the Sixers were favored to take down the fifth-seeded Hawks. But Atlanta came in ready to play. During the first half, the Hawks achieved a lead...
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Tweet About The Sixers Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered one of the worst defeats we’ve seen in recent playoff history, blowing a 26-point lead to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. One of the main reasons why the Sixers were unable to put away the Hawks on Wednesday night was...
NBAboxden.com

Ben Simmons is so trash!

If i'm philly im trading Ben this off season, idk for what or who but Ben aint worth whats hes putting out game to game. Idc how good his defense is. Lonzo Ball would be an upgrade and still give u the defense. Who taking Ben Simmons. 1 day ago.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Marcus Hayes: Ben Simmons' constant refusal to shoot cost the Sixers another NBA playoff game

Jun. 15—Alarming numbers told a story of a weird and wild Game 4 in Atlanta. The most significant number: Zero. No, not the 0-for-12 field goal performance from Joel Embiid in the second half, or the 0-for-5 Embiid posted in the fourth quarter, or the 0-for-1 egg Embiid laid at the rim with 8 seconds to play, which helped the Hawks even the second-round series. Not these numbers, because Embiid was hurt, and sometimes hurt guys play badly.
NBANBA

Film Study: How Sixers got Ben Simmons more involved in Game 3

Ben Simmons is one of the best defensive players in the league and a force in transition. But, given that he doesn’t shoot from outside of 10 feet, his fit and efficacy in a half-court offense can come into question, especially with and MVP-candidate teammate who’s most effective in the post.
NBAboxden.com

What is the right spot for Ben Simmons?

I really have no clue where I even see him fit. In the gym all summer making 1,000 shots a day from all areas on the court! He's fed into this bullsh*t that he doesn't have to shoot to make an impact on the game. Doc Rivers has enabled him by feeding him the same lies that they don't need him to score to have an impact on the game and they absolutely need him to score. How is it that Zion is able to score 27 points without shooting, Giannis with a broken shot can give you 30 and Ben is 6'10, 240, super-fast, can handle the ball like a guard, is a matchup nightmare in the post, can get downhill, even has a fadeaway jumper, sweeping hook shots from either hand and the n*ggas can even get you 20 points a game? fu*k him. He's a mental midget and I wouldn't want him on my team until he commits to shooting jumpshots or I have to have 2 scorers that can get me 50 points to tolerate his lack of shooting/scoring.