When I graduated from college I knew what industry I wanted to work in, but I had no idea how to actually get a job. My cohost, social media editor Christina Royster, had a similar experience: She accepted a job for which she had to commute two hours to the office where she worked part time because she didn’t fully realize how much time that commute would take up. We’ve also both had interview horror stories: I once interviewed with a man who had just started learning French on Duolingo and wanted to conduct the interview in French to practice the language (needless to say, we could not understand each other); and Christina remembers once spilling coffee all over her shirt right before a job interview.