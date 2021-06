Round one is in the books and the Sixers are set to continue their business trip through the playoffs. After checking the Wizards of their list, the Sixers will now face the Atlanta Hawks. While the Wizards were extremely overmatched and the round served as nearly a warm-up for the team, the Sixers will have a tougher test in round two. This is still an extremely winnable matchup for the Sixers, but they must come in focused and be prepared for Trae Young and the youthful Hawks.