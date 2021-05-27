Randle Comes Alive as Knicks Even Up Series Against Hawks

Obi Toppin in April and May is not the same rookie we saw at the beginning of his debut season. The Knicks have a boost off the bench with the forward’s athletic assistance. You never want to be the smartest person in the room. We’ve all heard this age-old adage before, and, on the surface, it’s usually pretty sound advice. However, after the New York Knicks’ 101-92 victory Wednesday night over the Atlanta Hawks, Knicks President Leon Rose wasn’t just the smartest person in a room, he was also the smartest person in Madison Square Garden, and I’m pretty sure that he wouldn’t trade that for the world.