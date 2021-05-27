Randle Comes Alive as Knicks Even Up Series Against Hawks
Derrick Rose led the Knicks in points; Julius Randle came alive with 13 second-half points as New York ties the series with a win over Atlanta. The New York Knicks (1-1) defeated the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs by a final score of 101-92. For Atlanta, Trae Young finished with 30 points and seven assists, while Bogdan Bogdanovic joined him atop the Hawks scoring leaders with 18 points. For New York, Derrick Rose led the way with 26 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Julius Randle had 15 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.theknickswall.com