Randle Comes Alive as Knicks Even Up Series Against Hawks

By Quentin Haynes
Posted by 
theknickswall
theknickswall
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Derrick Rose led the Knicks in points; Julius Randle came alive with 13 second-half points as New York ties the series with a win over Atlanta. The New York Knicks (1-1) defeated the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs by a final score of 101-92. For Atlanta, Trae Young finished with 30 points and seven assists, while Bogdan Bogdanovic joined him atop the Hawks scoring leaders with 18 points. For New York, Derrick Rose led the way with 26 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Julius Randle had 15 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

theknickswall

theknickswall

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

 https://www.theknickswall.com
