Chase County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chase; Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRONTIER...SOUTHEASTERN CHASE SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ At 1004 PM CDT/904 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Moorefield to 10 miles southwest of Curtis to near Palisade. Movement was east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Curtis, Hayes Center, Wauneta, Eustis, Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Hamlet, Quick, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 49. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for southwestern Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
