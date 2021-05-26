Get Started with Jazzfuel

Re-Introducing... DONNIE; The Colored Section: Digital Deluxe Edition Out June 18. LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the forthcoming 20th anniversary of its release, The Colored Section by influential neo-soul singer DONNIE will be receiving a brand new digital deluxe edition, to be released on DSPs June 18, 2021 via Motown/UMe. Being reissued as part of the celebrations for Juneteenth, Pride and Black Music Month, the re-issue will include 16 bonus tracks, all streaming for the first time ever, featuring various remixes, rarities and unreleased tracks from The Colored Section's recording sessions. You can pre-save the digital deluxe here.