ST. CLOUD — Late in Springfield’s state quarterfinal baseball game against South Ridge, it seemed like nobody was going to get Jason Berberich out. Berberich had two triples late in the game, one in the seventh inning and one in the 10th. Although he was stranded at third in the seventh, he cleared the bases in the 10th as the No. 5 seed Tigers rolled to an 8-3 win over No. 4 seed South Ridge in 10 innings in the Class A State Baseball Quarterfinals at Faber Field in St. Cloud on Tuesday.