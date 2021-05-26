Postgame/Boxscore/Story: #4 Vols thought it had a win, controversial call leads to SEC Tournament loss to Alabama, 3-2
HOOVER, Ala. – No. 4 Tennessee dropped its SEC Tournament opener to Alabama, 3-2, in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon at the Hoover Met. Jake Rucker, Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony finished with two hits apiece as the Vols out-hit the Tide, 10-6 for the game. Pavolony and Liam Spence drove in UT's two runs on the day with RBI singles in the seventh inning with the Vols trailing 2-0.