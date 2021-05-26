Postgame/Boxscore/Story: #4 Vols thought it had a win, controversial call leads to SEC Tournament loss to Alabama, 3-2

The No. 1-seed Florida Gators (42-9) had a disastrous first inning in the field on Saturday giving up three runs and that was enough for the No. 3-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (45-7) and star pitcher Montana Fouts (22-3) to cruise to a 4-0 win and take the Championship of the SEC Tournament. The Gators now await their landing spot in the NCAA Tournament.