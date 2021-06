An Iowa City man faces charges that he tried to strangle his former live-in girlfriend. Iowa City Police were called to the Quarters on Highway 6 East at 11:30pm on May 30th after a woman reported that she believed her cousin was the victim of domestic violence. Investigators determined that 21-year-old Orobia Malungu of Benton Drive had been in a verbal altercation with the victim when she tried to leave the room. Malungu allegedly pulled the woman back, slammed her onto a bed and began strangling her. Police say he also bit her lip, causing injury. The woman was able to break away and call 9-1-1, leading to Malungu fleeing the scene.