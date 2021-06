Codemasters has released a new trailer where they present the different features that will have the new F1 game for this year 2021. Below what we can find:. The first stop is Braking Point, F1 2021’s story experience. Start with one of five teams and rise from the ranks of F2 to the heights of F1. Immerse yourself in a combination of on and off tracks moments through three seasons, with a mix of racing action and dramatic cutscenes. Compete against the current Formula 1 line-up and make a name for yourself against a new cast, and the familiar face of Devon Butler. Be prepared for some twists and turns, though we’ll let you find those out for yourself!