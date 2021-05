Two women were killed and five others injured after a party bus shooting in California.Police say that the bus was riddled with bullet holes after it was shot at at least 70 times during two ambushes in Oakland.One victim died on the bus and another at the hospital after the violent scenes unfolded during a 21st birthday party, according to reports.One of the victims is a 19-year-old woman from Stockton, California, according to The East Bay Times.The first shooting took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday on an off-ramp on Interstate 580 and the second shortly after.The California Highway...