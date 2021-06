The Chariton Varsity boys soccer team suffered a 3-2 loss to PCM in overtime at Chariton Monday, April 26. “This was a tough loss for the team. With the exception of the first 10 minutes of the game I felt that we controlled the ball and game all night. We had a breakdown with nine seconds left in the first half that gave PCM an open shot at the net to give them a 1-0 lead going into halftime. In the second half, we made some position changes and got things flowing a little better offensively,” Chariton Head Coach Cole Pierschbacher said.