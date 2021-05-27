Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double in win

The Knicks need to land an impact star in free agency this summer if they want to continue their ascendancy. Here are three prime targets for New York. Tom Thibodeau’s first season in New York exceeded all expectations. He narrowly edged out Monty Williams to win the NBA Coach of the Year Award while piloting the Knicks to a respectable playoff berth. That doesn’t mean Thibodeau and the team’s front office don’t have a lot of heavy lifting to do this summer.