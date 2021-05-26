Deadline nearing for Yorkfest royalty nominations

Location of position: Nebraska Corr. Center for Women, 1107 Recharge Road, York, NE 68467. The duties for this position include: observe, monitor, and coordinate inmate activities, including unit sanitation, clothing exchange, food service, medical distribution, mail distribution, and room and unit inspections. Must be alert to security, health and safety situations. Guides, observes, and documents inmate behavior for the purpose of establishing/following rehabilitation/treatment plans and discipline. Writes reports on inspections, inmate grievances, disciplinary actions, and inmate performance. Trains inmates in specific task and job practices of sanitation. Observes inmates in the housing unit area to detect abnormalities, problems, or unrest and to initiate corrective actions. Instructs inmates on the rules and regulations of the unit and expected behavior. Counsel inmates, including crisis intervention, to assist them in adapting to the prison environment; solving problems; filing grievances; and planning for treatment changes, furloughs, and parole. Participate in disciplinary and security actions including counts, searches, and use of force. May transport inmates on travel orders. Overtime, voluntary and mandatory, includes weekends, holidays and double-shifts.