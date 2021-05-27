How the Black Lightning Finale Would Have Set Up the Painkiller Spinoff

Just hours ahead of the series finale of Black Lightning, The CW announced that it would not be moving forward with Painkiller, the planned spinoff starring Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne, a role he originated in the pilot for Black Lightning and played for all four seasons of the acclaimed superhero family drama. It's too bad, because the notion of a potential spinoff influenced the way Khalil's story played out in the final episode, as executive produce Salim Akil wanted to clear the runway for Painkiller as much as possible so that the show had the most potential for success in its theoretical first season.