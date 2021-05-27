Cancel
Logan County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan; McPherson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LINCOLN...SOUTHERN LOGAN SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON AND WESTERN CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Ringgold to near Dickens. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Wallace, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Dickens, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Keith, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Coker, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, O`Fallons, Birdwood, Vroman and Somerset. This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 18. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 156 and 208. Highway 83 between mile markers 57 and 107. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and west central Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
