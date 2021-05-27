Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hale County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1004 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Cotton Center, or 7 miles southeast of Olton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Plainview, Littlefield, Hale Center, Olton, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Fieldton, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH