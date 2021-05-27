Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockley County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOCKLEY COUNTY At 1004 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Levelland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Levelland, Anton, Whitharral, Smyer and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyer, TX
City
Hockley, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Hockley County, TX
City
Levelland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Briscoe, Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 09:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Castro FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BRISCOE, NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN SWISHER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures as localized flooding may still exist.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lyon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following area, Lyon. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami... Vinita Commerce... Fairland Afton... Quapaw Welch... Bernice Bluejacket... Wyandotte Picher... Narcissa Bernice State Park... Cleora White Oak... Ottawa Peoria... Cardin Pyramid Corners... Twin Bridges State Park FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cuming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHERN CUMING COUNTY At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rain had moved east of the area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Point and Beemer. Flood waters should continue to recede through 1 AM. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 03:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Southern Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southern Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 730 AM CDT Saturday. * At 1039 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported numerous county roads covered by water. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Garnett, Burlington, Lebo, Americus, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Colony, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Melvern, Hartford, Gridley, Greeley, Princeton, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Lane and Westphalia. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cuming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHERN CUMING COUNTY At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rain had moved east of the area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Point and Beemer. Flood waters should continue to recede through 1 AM. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Dewey County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dewey, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Dewey; Woodward FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DEWEY AND SOUTHEASTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 309 AM CDT, Light to moderate rainfall continues to fall and may add up to an additional inch of rainfall total before 415 AM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vici and Mutual. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 21 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Logan. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk across any flooded roads or fields. Target Area: Lake FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LIVINGSTON, WESTERN FORD, NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS, SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY, KANKAKEE AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE IN COUNTIES At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar estimated that between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen this afternoon in addition to several inches of rain over the past few days. Flash flooding is likely ongoing across much of the warned area. The heavy rain has ended across most of the warned area, with light to moderate rain occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, farmland, and other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Channahon, Pontiac, Manteno, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Fairbury, Gibson City, Momence, Herscher, Clifton, Chatsworth, Diamond, Limestone, Gardner, Grant Park and Forrest. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Hockley County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Lehman, or 11 miles south of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morton, Pep, Lehman and Whiteface. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH