Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOCKLEY COUNTY At 1004 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Levelland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Levelland, Anton, Whitharral, Smyer and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov