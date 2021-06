Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Kansas City Royals (17-21) will collide with the Chicago White Sox (23-14) in Game 3 of a four-game series in the AL Central Division at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Kansas City split the doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox with a 6-2 victory in the opening match and a 1-3 defeat in Game 2 on Friday. The Royals will take the White Sox in the 3rd installment of the series on Saturday. In doubleheader Game 2, starter Jakob Junis allowed 4 hits and 2 earned runs with zero walks while striking one batter in the loss. Designated Hitter Carlos Santana achieved the lone run on one hit with an RBI for Kansas City. Second Baseman Whit Merrifield, Right Fielder Jorge Soler, and Center Fielder Jarrod Dyson contributed one hit apiece in the losing effort.