Bill Gates: The Last Technocratic Hero Falls?

When your parents are among the richest people in the world who enjoy a net worth estimated to be more than $124 billion and includes assets as varied as trophy real estate, public company stocks, and rare artefacts you have little to worry about. But that’s hardly the case with Bill and Melinda Gates’ kids Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18. They might belong to one of the wealthiest families in the world but have been raised in surprisingly modest ways. The power couple ensured the kids shared the housework and washing the dishes together almost every night was practically a Gates family tradition. This simplicity also extended to the kids getting “a minuscule portion” of Bill Gates’s massive wealth in the future, a paltry $10 million inheritance each.