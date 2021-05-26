Cancel
Bill Gates: The Last Technocratic Hero Falls?

technocracy.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe carefully-crafted image of Bill Gates as benevolent geek, model husband and father, corporate philanthropist and all-around genius savior of the world – is shattered. His divorce is revealing that he is little more than a greedy reprobate philanderer who seeks to fill his own carnal lusts. What better way...

www.technocracy.news
Trouble RelationshipTelegraph

Bill Gates’ divorce triggers $142bn battle over his fortune

Bill Gates’ relationship with his first money manager wasn’t a particularly successful one. In the mid-1980s, the Microsoft co-founder entrusted management of his growing fortune to Andrew Evans, a close friend who ran a brokerage firm. The pair had known each other since Microsoft’s early days, bonding over their love...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Bill Gates ‘told friends he was in loveless marriage’

Bill Gates told golfing friends his marriage was “loveless” before announcing his divorce from wife Melinda Gates, according to reports.The couple announced they were separating earlier this month after a marriage spanning nearly three decades.The philanthropists said they “no longer believe we can grow together as a couple” in the next stage of their lives in statements posted on social media.According to the New York Post, Mr Gates had told friends “a while back” that the marriage had ended.“Bill did talk to his close friends on the golf course,” a source told the newspaper.“He told them a while back that the marriage was loveless,...
BusinessVox

Bill Gates will never be the same

For decades, Bill Gates has traveled the globe as near-royalty, knighted by Queen Elizabeth and draped in medals by President Barack Obama. And for the last year, the once pugnacious Microsoft founder has reinvented himself as one of America’s clearest, most humane voices on the Covid-19 pandemic. It would only...
BusinessJezebel

Bill Gates Swears He's a Good Dude

In a series of scathing reports Sunday, The New York Times, Daily Beast, and Wall Street Journal wrote varying accounts of Bill Gates’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which was reportedly much closer than previously imagined. The Times also reported allegations that he had a “reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.” Now, Bill Gates’s spokesperson has firmly denied the latest crop of allegations leveled at the uber-billionaire, claiming that it is “extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published.”
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

From their vast fortune of $130 billion, Bill Gates had set a paltry sum of $10 million as an inheritance for each of their three kids. But now, Melinda Gates wants to increase that. (its just 0.008% of the couple’s wealth)

When your parents are among the richest people in the world who enjoy a net worth estimated to be more than $124 billion and includes assets as varied as trophy real estate, public company stocks, and rare artefacts you have little to worry about. But that’s hardly the case with Bill and Melinda Gates’ kids Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18. They might belong to one of the wealthiest families in the world but have been raised in surprisingly modest ways. The power couple ensured the kids shared the housework and washing the dishes together almost every night was practically a Gates family tradition. This simplicity also extended to the kids getting “a minuscule portion” of Bill Gates’s massive wealth in the future, a paltry $10 million inheritance each.
BusinessBBC

Bill Gates left Microsoft amid affair investigation

Microsoft was investigating its co-founder Bill Gates over a 20-year-old affair shortly before he stepped down from the company's board last year. The tech giant confirmed that it had launched a probe after concerns were reported about his behaviour. The firm said it held an investigation with a law firm...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Fox News

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce is ‘not a friendly split,’ sources allege: 'A long time in the making'

A new report suggests that Bill and Melinda Gates decided on divorcing months ago – long before they made an official announcement on May 3. ‘. Sources alleged to TMZ on Thursday that the pair had planned to share the news in March and were preparing for the big day. Melinda, 56, allegedly rented Calivigny Island in Grenada for $132,000 a night to escape the media scrutiny. The couple’s children, along with their significant others, were supposed to arrive.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Bill Gates reportedly hoped Jeffrey Epstein would help him win a Nobel

Bill Gates courted Jeffrey Epstein in the twisted belief the well-connected pedophile could help him get a Nobel Peace Prize, a former staffer claimed, according to a report Tuesday. The Microsoft billionaire horrified staff with the meetings, which started in 2011 — when Epstein was already a convicted pedophile —...
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Bill Gates spotted for first time after divorce

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was spotted on his first public outing in Manhattan on Saturday (local time), since declaring his separation from Melinda. As per Fox News, the 65-year-old tycoon Gates is all smiles as he takes a stroll through the Big Apple, according to...
Food & Drinkschildrenshealthdefense.org

Bill Gates’ Scary Recipe for How to Feed the World

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. If Bill Gates has his way, the food in our future will little resemble what’s on our plates today. Gates and his agribusiness industry partners are proposing to transform our food and how it is produced.
RelationshipsOdessa American

HART: Bill and Melinda Gates foundation crumbles

This is how you elegantly end a marriage, by releasing a classy statement: “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”
AgricultureMother Jones

Bill and Melinda Gates’ Empire of Dirt

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Bill Gates, in his journey from software oligarch to philanthropist, has managed to hang on to a personal fortune worth $127 billion, making him the globe’s second-wealthiest person. As his wife Melinda French Gates’ divorce from him proceeds, it will be fascinating to see what becomes of the couple’s massive holdings of farmland. Together, the Gateses are the United States’ “largest private farmland owners,” the trade journal Land Report recently revealed. They preside over 242,000 acres nationwide, an empire of dirt worth a cool $5 billion—meaning, even one of them leaves the divorce with nothing more than the farms, that person will comfortably retain billionaire status.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Bill Gates’s Meetings With Jeffrey Epstein Are Apparently a “Sore Spot” for Melinda

Bill Gates’s meetings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are apparently an issue that’s weighed heavily for a long time on his now estranged wife, Melinda Gates. “Epstein is definitely a sore spot” for Melinda, a source confided to People. “That’s a long time for issues to fester.” They added that anything involving Epstein was a “major trauma” for Melinda and that “she was totally opposed to what she considered shady dealings and some other issues he wanted to pursue in the business area. She was not afraid to speak up about it either.” But while this was a crucial issue for her, the source claims the decision to ultimately file for divorce from her husband of 27 years was due to a “variety of reasons.”
Marketsjustrichest.com

How Much Does Bill Gates Make in a Year, in a Day, and in a Second?

Bill Gates first became a billionaire in 1987. 34 years down the line, his net worth has grown to $126 billion meaning that he has made about $125 billion over the past 34 years. A simple division will reveal that the Microsoft founder has consistently earned approximately $3.7 billion for each year over the last 34 years. Further calculations will show that Gates makes $10.1 million each day and $117 with each passing second.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Why Melinda Gates will probably let Bill Gates keep his dream ‘Xanadu 2’ mansion and move to smaller house

Melinda Gates is likely going to let Bill Gates keep his dream home on the shores of Lake Washington as she’s previously expressed doubts about the home as well as her wish to live in a smaller home.Ms Gates told The New York Times Magazine in 2019: “We won’t have that house forever. I’m actually really looking forward to the day that Bill and I live in a 1,500-square foot house.” The Times revisited the question of who will continue living in the mansion on Wednesday.The mansion has been nicknamed “Xanadu 2.0” by Mr Gates’s biographers and is a reference...
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Bill Gates' Estranged Wife Melinda Reportedly Ready To Fight Over Their Children's $10 Million Inheritance

Bill Gates’ wife Melinda may be setting the stage to challenge his decision to only leave his children $10 million from his estate worth $130 billion. Page Six spoke to two high-powered divorce attorneys, Harriet Newman Cohen and Martha Cohen Stine, who believe there is a clue in Melinda’s divorce petition to suggest she might be ready to fight for her children’s inheritance.
CelebritiesJezebel

Bill Gates Was Allegedly a Creep to Women He Worked With

It’s been just a couple of weeks since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce and we’ve already learned quite a bit about the factors that may have contributed to the split. (Presumably thanks to Melinda Gates’s divorce lawyers and apparently dogged public relations team.) On Sunday night, Bill Gates...