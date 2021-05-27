Cancel
Mental Health

Ryan Reynolds Gets Candid About Battles With Anxiety in Emotional Post

By Nicole Drum
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Mental Health Awareness Month and with the month coming to an end in just a few days, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about his own battles with anxiety in an emotional post on social media. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share his own experiences with anxiety, opening up about the various ways his mental health struggles manifest, sharing them with followers and fans to help destigmatize these issues by talking about them.

