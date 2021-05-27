Ryan Reynolds Gets Candid About Battles With Anxiety in Emotional Post

Fans will finally get to see Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy this August and to get fans pumped for it the studio has released the final trailer, which is as action-packed and entertaining as you were hoping it would be. The trailer gives us the basics that we've come to expect, showcasing how Reynolds' character is an NPC in a multiplayer game world, and his realization of this, and how he can affect that world and protect the people in it. The new trailer also gives us some welcome new footage and fun moment, and I'm just going to call it now, Lil Rel Howery is going to be a treasure throughout the entire movie. I know that's not exactly a leap, but even in the small pieces of footage here, he absolutely shines, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.