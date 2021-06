Domestic steel scrap prices across China have been gradually rising this month. Market insiders cite the tight supplies of scrap from the seasonal decline in availability. By June 23, Mysteel’s steel scrap price index had edged up by Yuan 168.4/tonne ($26/t) from June 1 to reach Yuan 3,709.8/t on delivery and including the 13% VAT, or higher by Yuan 1,234.1/t on year, according to the database. Scrap traders in regions south of the Yangtze River are struggling to secure additional scrap materials.