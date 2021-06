The thing about video game music is that some of it is so perfectly attuned to a very specific game that it can feel weird to listen to it outside of that context. I definitely enjoy the soundtrack to a lot of games that I feel no desire to listen to again, for example; there’s no deep need for me to just listen to the tunes of Super Mario World in my ear as I do other things. But I sure as heck do have MMO soundtracks I load up just to hear apart from the games themselves.