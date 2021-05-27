Will Arizona see another dry summer?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A funny thing happened on the way to Monsoon 2021 in Arizona. For the past couple of months, we’ve been cautiously, but a bit excitedly, talking about the chances for above-average rain across the state this summer. That would be following a summer when the monsoon “failed” across all but southern Arizona. And recent statistics point out it may have been the worst monsoon since 1895 in central Arizona. But certainly, it was the worst in 40 years. (Early rainfall records can be dubious.)