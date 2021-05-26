Cancel
U.S. Politics

Long Arm Of China: Biden Shuts Down State Department Investigation Of COVID-19 Origins

technocracy.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s strong-man influence on the Biden Administration is painfully obvious as Biden cancels the U.S. investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus, in favor of relying solely on the China dominated World Health Organization to sort it out. ⁃ TN Editor. The Biden administration pulled the plug on a...

www.technocracy.news
SFGate

China could pay if nations come to believe the virus leaked from a lab

On Feb. 9, when a World Health Organization team pronounced it "extremely unlikely" that the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab, few could have guessed how much traction the lab-leak hypothesis would gain in just a few months. Today, however, governments, scientists and news organizations are treating the possibility of a lab leak as entirely credible - alongside the competing idea that the virus was transmitted naturally via an infected animal. On May 26, for instance, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the virus's origins and produce a report that could "bring us closer to a definitive conclusion" as to which theory is correct. Even the director general of WHO has suggested that his research team's conclusion may have been too hasty, given the limited access it had to Chinese facilities.
Washington Post

What the debate over the coronavirus’s origins really needs is a thorough investigation

WHILE THE debate over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic grows louder by the day, there’s still no thorough investigation underway. The World Health Assembly, the governing body of the World Health Organization, concluded its session recently without a resolution on it. President Biden has asked for U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts and report back in three months. What’s really needed is a commitment of time, resources and talent — scientific and otherwise — to find out where and how the pandemic began.
New York Post

Pompeo slams ‘naive’ Fauci for defending China from COVID origin probe

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is accusing the National Institutes of Health of suppressing intelligence on the origins of the coronavirus, and slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci for running interference for China. The nation’s former top diplomat made the comments to Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday evening, as the...
Fox News
Fox News

Fauci not honest about COVID origin, says Adm. Brett Giroir

Adm. Brett Giroir, former White House coronavirus testing czar, accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of being dishonest about the origin of the coronavirus, after he originally claimed in May of 2020 that the virus could not have been "artificially or deliberately manipulated" from the Wuhan lab the way the mutations have "naturally evolved."
americanmilitarynews.com

Pompeo says Wuhan lab engaged in Chinese military-linked efforts

On Saturday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China was carrying out military-linked activity in addition to its civilian research. In an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, Pompeo said, “What I can say for sure is this: we know that they...
freedomupdates.com

Former CIA Director Demands Answers From China

The MSM could not have helped Communist China out more during this pandemic. Trump and Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo told Americans this pandemic came from a Chinese Lab. But instead of looking into it, liberals immediately denounced the claim, calling it a conspiracy theory. This gave China a way out, as they were about to face serious repercussions for causing a global pandemic. But now that the Biden Administration has decided to look into the origins of the Coronavirus, the media is backpedaling. Pompeo, however, is just happy to see that the Biden Administration is actually doing its job and looking into it.
New York Post

Trump tears into Fauci after release of early COVID emails

Former President Donald Trump pointed to the trove of emails belonging to Dr. Anthony Fauci to demand the scientist answer “questions,” including what he knew about “gain of function” research at the Chinese lab — and insisted that China pay $10 trillion to the United States for the possible virus leak.
Newsweek
Newsweek

Mike Pompeo Says 'Every Piece of Evidence' Points to Wuhan Lab Leak

"Every piece of evidence" points to the theory that the coronavirus escaped from China's virus research institute in Wuhan, Secretary Mike Pompeo said Tuesday. President Donald Trump's former top diplomat at the State Department has stuck to his COVID-19 origin theory since the start of the pandemic, citing a supposed mountain of evidence despite skepticism from the media and prominent members of the scientific community.