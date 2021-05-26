newsbreak-logo
Texas Ready to Pass Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

By Sarah Friedman
cbdtesters.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne by one, US states have been adopting marijuana legalization programs, with the latest two: New York and New Mexico, happening within 24 hours of each other, and bringing the total number of states with legalization policies to 17. The south has been a bit slower to adopt, with states like Maryland, Virginia, and now Texas, leading the way. Within the last month, the Texas senate approved several bills for marijuana decriminalization, as well as to expand the medical cannabis industry, lower the penalty on THC concentrates, and to force the study of psychedelics.

