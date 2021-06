Gets three-year contract, wins Jack Adams Award as best in NHL at job. Rod Brind'Amour agreed to a three-year contract Thursday to remain coach of the Carolina Hurricanes. "[Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell] and I talked throughout the year occasionally," Brind'Amour said. "I thought we were on the same page, so it was just a matter of time. He knew I wanted to be a part of this, and I knew he wanted me to be a part of it too. So we figured it out.