Pura Vida Bracelets from $2.97 + Free Shipping on Nordstrom.com

Braided string bracelets have a special place in our hearts, but they're as fleeting as a week at summer camp. These grown-up leather versions are for keeps: They'll last well past Labor Day, and look even better over time on your own arm or those of the lucky friends, grads, or even dads you gift them to. Cut foot-long strands of the cord, then pick your plait: chunky traditional, sleek fishtail, or wide snake belly. If you're crafting for a crew, you can use pre-braided cord like Leather Cord USA Flat-Braided Three-Strand Cord in Natural Brown ($10 for two meters, leathercordusa.com). Once you've got a length that'll wrap comfortably around your recipient's wrist, trim the ends, add a dot of hot glue, and tuck them into the caps of a magnetic clasp closure for a secure and shining finish.