$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter
Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC's earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the highest is $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.