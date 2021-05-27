$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.