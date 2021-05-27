Cancel
$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the highest is $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

www.modernreaders.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

$607.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report sales of $607.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $770.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketscom-unik.info

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce sales of $138.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the lowest is $133.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $966.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the lowest is $937.17 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
MarketsWKRB News

Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $48.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.01 million to $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $861.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.76 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $690.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.