La Conner Retirement Inn celebrates centenarians

La Conner Retirement Inn is now home to four residents 100 years old or older. Left to right are Trudy Newton, 104, Elaine Campbell, 100, Jo Caldwell, 100, and Eva Burns, 100. Trevor Pyle / Skagit Valley Herald

LA CONNER — When Eva Burns celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday in La Conner, she joined a club that’s small, but larger than you’d think.

With the arrival of Burns’ birthday, four residents of the La Conner Retirement Inn are 100 years old or older.

All four gathered in the front room of the facility Wednesday to celebrate Burns. Joining her and several staff members were Jo Caldwell, 100; Elaine Campbell, 100; and Trudy Newton, who is 104.

“We have 64 residents and four of them are 100 or better,” said Allie Kester, the home’s life enrichment director.

She said each of the home’s centenarians are active, taking part in activities such as game nights, watching travel videos and enjoying live music in the parking lot.

Friday Night Happy Hour, which includes snacks and the residents’ choice of beer, wine or a mixed drink, is a particular favorite, Kester said.

When asked what her favorite activity was, Newton cheerfully said, “Just getting up in the morning, I guess.”

A spray of pink balloons were up in the front room Wednesday to celebrate the latest member of the facility’s exclusive club.

One of those joining the celebration was a resident well into her 90s who jokingly asked why she was grouped in with “all these old ladies.”