Crypto Financial Intelligence Company Coin Metrics Raises $15 Million

 30 days ago

Coin Metrics — a leading provider of crypto financial intelligence — announced that it raised $15 million in Series B financing led by Goldman Sachs. Castle Island Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Fidelity Investments, Avon Ventures, Communitas Capital, and Collab+Currency are also increasing their investment in the company after participating in previous fundraising rounds. They are joined by new investors Acrew Ventures, Morningside Group, BlockFi, and Warburg Serres Investments. And Mathew McDermott, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, and head of their blockchain and crypto expansion efforts, will be joining Coin Metrics' Board of Directors.

