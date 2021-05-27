Crypto Financial Intelligence Company Coin Metrics Raises $15 Million

Ethereum will also implement technical novelties before the great system change. Since the big correction in May, investors in the cryptocurrency market have decided to hold on to any negative bitcoin news to unleash a new wave of sales in the world's largest digital currency. It is of little use that the support of institutional investors and governments such as El Salvador is increasing, which predicts a promising future for the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto, according to many analysts. On the other hand, vetos, regulations or if Elon Musk wakes up with the wrong foot, are reasons for panic.