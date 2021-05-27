After A Chippy Game 2, Blazers Look To Better Harness Their Emotions In Game 3
After a relatively calm Game 1 between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets at Ball Arena -- a game the Trail Blazers would win 123-109 to steal home-court advantage -- the niceties were dispensed of early on in Game 2 -- which the Nuggets won 128-109. While it’s not uncommon for playoff games to increase in intensity as the series progresses -- as the saying goes, familiarity breeds contempt -- the Trail Blazers and Nuggets seemed to go from at least begrudging respect in Game 1 to outright distain in Game 2.www.nba.com