After A Chippy Game 2, Blazers Look To Better Harness Their Emotions In Game 3

The first pair of players to commit to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer has emerged. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green are among the initial commitments to the team, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic. It would be the first Olympic action for Lillard, who dropped out of consideration for the Rio Games in 2016, while Green would be making his second appearance after suiting up for Team USA in 2016. Team USA also hopes to secure a commitment from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who has never played in the Olympics, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.