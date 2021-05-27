The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Teases Jane Is in 'A Lot of Trouble' After That Premiere Twist

[The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of The Bold Type! Read at your own risk!]. Oh no, Tiny Jane (Katie Stevens) has messed up! The Bold Type Season 5 premiere saw the intrepid reporter continue to chase down the story about an abusive editor at States and Nations and publish an expose once she got his assistant to anonymously corroborate her primary source's claims about the editor's abhorrent behavior. However, after Jane hit publish, her own editorial assistant hit her up to say that the primary source's story doesn't line up. That's a big problem considering the nature of the story, and the fact that the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine in question was recently sleeping with Jacqueline's (Melora Hardin) husband. As Jacqueline warned, the article had to be bulletproof for it to run and suddenly there are a lot of bullet holes in Jane's story.