Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Teases Jane Is in 'A Lot of Trouble' After That Premiere Twist

By Megan Vick
TVGuide.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article[The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of The Bold Type! Read at your own risk!]. Oh no, Tiny Jane (Katie Stevens) has messed up! The Bold Type Season 5 premiere saw the intrepid reporter continue to chase down the story about an abusive editor at States and Nations and publish an expose once she got his assistant to anonymously corroborate her primary source's claims about the editor's abhorrent behavior. However, after Jane hit publish, her own editorial assistant hit her up to say that the primary source's story doesn't line up. That's a big problem considering the nature of the story, and the fact that the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine in question was recently sleeping with Jacqueline's (Melora Hardin) husband. As Jacqueline warned, the article had to be bulletproof for it to run and suddenly there are a lot of bullet holes in Jane's story.

www.tvguide.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Stevens
Person
Ryan
Person
Melora Hardin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#The Bold Type#Intrepid#States And Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Bold Type Star Shares The Final Season’s Sweet Callback To The First Episode

Freeform’s The Bold Type is in the midst of its final season, and while fans are sad to see it go, it sounds like the writers, cast, and crew have put their hearts and souls into a satisfactory ending. While wrapping up the stories of the three leading ladies, Season 5 will see the return of some past friendly faces and subtle nods to the show’s journey. Katie Stevens (Jane) recently shared the final season’s sweet callback to the first episode.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Bold Type: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The Bold Type will be cancelled or renewed for season six. It’s already been announced that the shortened fifth season will be the end. How will this Freeform show end? Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned. A comedy-drama series, The Bold Type stars...
TV Seriesstartattle.com

The Bold Type (Season 5 Episode 3) “The Bold Type”, trailer, release date

Jane faces unexpected performance reviews that shake her confidence in The Failing Feminist. Sutton’s attempts to move on from her divorce are thwarted by others’ opinions, and Kat reunites with Adena, who has a secret. Startattle.com – The Bold Type | Freeform. Network: Freeform. Episode title: “The Bold Type”. Release...
TV & Videosgeekgirlauthority.com

Christine Nguyen Talks THE BOLD TYPE, Her Dream Role and More

Christine Nguyen‘s career is a love letter to her parents. She’s boldly forging ahead and smashing barriers as a pan-identifying, Vietnamese-Chinese woman in the entertainment industry. Christine made a splash as Addison Harper in Season Four of Freeform’s The Bold Type, and she’s reprising her role in the final outing of the popular dramedy as well.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Bold Type season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The search for clarity

Curious to learn more about what’s coming on The Bold Type season 5 episode 4? Let’s just say that at the center of this episode is a unified goal. Typically with this show, you see Jane, Kat, and Sutton have their own separate stories, even if they all tend to intersect here and there.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Premiere Reveals A Big God Of Mischief Twist

Loki finally debuted on Disney Plus today, and its premiere episode definitely offered fans a lot to chew on over the next week as we await episode 2. For one, it was surprisingly emotional, as the Loki Variant discovered the tragic fate that he met in the original timeline, and it also kind of threw the entire Infinity Saga under the bus with an Infinity Stones joke. What’s more, its final scenes revealed the identity of the show’s main villain. Spoilers incoming…
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘The Bold Type’ 5×03 Photos: “Rolling Into The Future”

We’re at the halfway point of the final season of The Bold Type, and we’re hoping that the series starts to pick up a little. We do understand that the first two episodes of the season set up the mood and tone of the final season, but we’re not sure that we are loving that.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 3

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3, she faced performance reviews that threatened to derail all of her good work. Meanwhile, Kat reunited with Adena, but it quickly became clear one of them was harboring a huge secret. Elsewhere, Jane and Sutton set out to have a better relationship.
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

What to watch: ‘Loki’ superhero power vs. ‘The Bold Type’ girl power

Wondering what to watch this week? Check out our weekly film and TV recommendations. We want to know what you’re streaming, too. Click here to share your picks with us. “Loki” Another day, another Marvel superhero spinoff, right? Wrong. For one thing, Loki’s no superhero; the Asgardian trickster god played so drolly by Tom Hiddleston in the “Thor” and “Avengers” movies easily holds his own ...
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Chris Harrison Permanently Exits ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Hours After Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere

His final rose. Chris Harrison’s leave of absence from The Bachelor franchise has become permanent, Us Weekly confirms. Us can confirm the details of Deadline‘s story, which revealed the 49-year-old host reached an eight-figure settlement with ABC hours after Katie Thurston’s season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, June 7. The news comes after Harrison came under fire in February for his apparent defense of controversial season 25 contestant (and eventual winner) Rachael Kirkconnell, who made headlines for her racially insensitive past.
New York City, NYABC13 Houston

Re-create iconic looks from Freeform's 'The Bold Type'

NEW YORK, NY -- In 2020, we all discovered new shows while stuck at home during the COVID-19 shutdown. Mine was "The Bold Type," and I binged the entire series in a matter of days. As a young working woman climbing the corporate ladder in New York City, I found...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Showrunner Wants Fans To Help Save Jane Levy Series After Cancellation

The Season 2 finale of Jane Levy's Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist aired in mid-May, and while there were early talks about possibly moving the NBC musical dramedy to sister streaming service Peacock, the network has decided to cancel the series completely. However Zoey’s showrunner Austin Winsberg is not going down without a fight, and he doesn't think fans should, either.