Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL OCEAN AND CENTRAL BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 1102 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leisuretowne, or 20 miles east of Camden, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Tabernacle, Shamong, Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Presidential Lakes, Browns Mills, Jobstown, Leisuretowne, Medford Lakes, Country Lake Estates, Pemberton Heights and Fort Dix. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH