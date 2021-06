As of Tuesday this week, all Australian adults aged 40-49 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Some states and territories had already opened up their rollout to under 50s, including Victoria, which invited 40-49-year-olds to come forward from late May in light of the current outbreak. In the Northern Territory, everyone aged over 16 is now eligible, while in Western Australia adults over 30 will be eligible from Thursday.