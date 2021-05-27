Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Dewey; Woodward FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DEWEY AND SOUTHEASTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 309 AM CDT, Light to moderate rainfall continues to fall and may add up to an additional inch of rainfall total before 415 AM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vici and Mutual. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS