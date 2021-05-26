Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince Edward County, VA

207 Woodland Place, Prince Edward, VA 23901

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Belmont Subdivision: This Contemporary Brick Home with 2,530 sqft. awaits you at the end of a paved circle driveway nestled on a large lot in town limits. The large windows that surround the front door are a stunning adornment and let in natural light to this home. The main floor has the living room with a fireplace and floor to ceiling windows looking out at your lush backyard, kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets that were installed in 2011 and butler’s pantry. The formal dining room and a half bath conclude the main floor. Up the beautiful staircase you will find the main bedroom with a private bath, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The basement is partially finished with a nice den area that is great for a man-cave or kids playroom. A 14’x10’ deck on the back is large enough for your grill and an eating area. The home has 2 heat pumps, electric baseboard backup, wood burning fireplaces, all the windows have been replaced, 1-car garage, a storage shed conveys and there is an alarm system. Won’t you come and be the new neighbor?

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince Edward County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Lush#Dining Room#Electric Fireplaces#Woodland Place#Belmont Subdivision#Basement#Bedroom#Wood Burning Fireplaces#Kitchen#1 Car Garage#Granite Counters#Custom Cabinets#Man#Electric Baseboard Backup#Ceiling Windows#Town Limits#Natural Light#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Postal Service chief faces FBI probe over campaign fundraising

The FBI is investigating campaign fundraising activity involving a company that the head of the U.S. Postal Service formerly led, a spokesman for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said on Thursday. DeJoy, a supporter of Republican former President Donald Trump who was named to the post in May 2020, has faced...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House unveils plan to donate 25 million vaccine doses abroad

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it will donate 25 million coronavirus doses abroad, with about three quarters of them allocated to the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative, and the rest donated directly to handpicked countries. "We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. We are...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden, top GOP negotiator agree to continue infrastructure talks Friday

President Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the lead Republican negotiator on infrastructure talks, met for about an hour at the White House on Wednesday and made plans to speak later this week as the two sides discuss a potential bipartisan agreement. The White House described the meeting as...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Queen Elizabeth to meet President Biden at Windsor Castle

London (CNN) — Britain's Queen Elizabeth will welcome US President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on June 13 for their first one-on-one meeting, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. The monarch's meeting with Biden and first lady Jill Biden will come during the President's visit to the United Kingdom for the...