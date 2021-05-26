207 Woodland Place, Prince Edward, VA 23901

Welcome to Belmont Subdivision: This Contemporary Brick Home with 2,530 sqft. awaits you at the end of a paved circle driveway nestled on a large lot in town limits. The large windows that surround the front door are a stunning adornment and let in natural light to this home. The main floor has the living room with a fireplace and floor to ceiling windows looking out at your lush backyard, kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets that were installed in 2011 and butler’s pantry. The formal dining room and a half bath conclude the main floor. Up the beautiful staircase you will find the main bedroom with a private bath, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The basement is partially finished with a nice den area that is great for a man-cave or kids playroom. A 14’x10’ deck on the back is large enough for your grill and an eating area. The home has 2 heat pumps, electric baseboard backup, wood burning fireplaces, all the windows have been replaced, 1-car garage, a storage shed conveys and there is an alarm system. Won’t you come and be the new neighbor?