Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 Report
This report shows COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes of 25 beds or more based on data reported by the facilities to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of 2:00 p.m. on the date of the report. The data in this report is contingent on information received by the department. It is possible that a facility may report different numbers to other outlets based on the time of day information is released. This report is subject to change.dch.georgia.gov
Comments / 0