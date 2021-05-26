Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 Report

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health care experts are sharing a worrisome outlook on the viability of some long-term care facilities in Minnesota. These facilities were at the center of the COVID-19 crisis. In the beginning, they were caring for Minnesota’s most vulnerable and finding ways to keep patients healthy while dealing with a PPE shortage. Now it’s transitioned into a staffing crisis that has a ripple effect on families. “We have had chronic workforce shortages, but we’ve never had crisis-level shortages, and that’s where we’re at,” said Patti Cullen, CEO of Care Providers of MN. Cullen says there are 23,000 open positions or 20% of the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO