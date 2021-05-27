Movie review: In "Cruella," Disney villain's origin story is a dizzying if uneven ride
There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and even has her own theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961. Glenn Close staked quite a claim in the role in the 1996 live-action film. Now Emma Stone dons the two-tone wig to try to explicate just why Cruella was so hungry for those puppy pelts.richmond.com