Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.03 Million
Equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $118.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.16 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.www.modernreaders.com