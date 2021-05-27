Cancel
Devery 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,950.00 (EVE)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $349,042.44 and approximately $6,950.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
