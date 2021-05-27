Devery 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,950.00 (EVE)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $273.82 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.