Marlboro Township, NJ

Softball: Big first inning propels Marlboro to ninth-straight win

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 22 days ago
Camryn Coates was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs as Marlboro erupted for 12 runs in the top of the first inning as it defeated Manalapan, 13-7, in Manalapan. Madeline DiSefano went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI, and Stephanie Ciravolo was 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Marlboro (12-7), which has now won nine in a row. Alyson Levit was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run and Sierra Bonilla went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

