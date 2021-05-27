Cancel
Energy Industry

Texas Man Goes On Epic Rant Against Electricity Company After He’s Accused Of Tampering With Magnet

Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
This ol’ boy is FIRED up.

Have a problem with your electricity company? Let this fella enlighten you.

This scrap metal collecting Texan was accused (by Oncor) of tampering with his electricity bill by placing a heavy duty magnet on his meter. He took to YouTube to air his grievances and we’re all better off for it.

“MAYBE I CONSERVE,” he says as he points out the only lights he uses in the house are LED.

(the rant hits its peak)

“LET ME TELL YOU… IF THAT RIGHT THERE, IF THAT STUCK ANYWHERE ON THAT METER CHANGES YOUR ELECTRICITY BILL, I’M SELLING ONE OF THESE TO EVERYBODY ON MY BLOCK…”

(deep breath)

“I’m gonna be rich.”

The article "Texan Has Epic Rant Against Electricity Company After He’s Accused Of Tampering With Magnet" originally appeared on WhiskeyRiff.com

