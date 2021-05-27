Out & About: Thetford Chamber Singers back with virtual concert

THETFORD — The Thetford Chamber Singers voices will be united in song once again. Like other choral groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had to get creative. Singers recorded their parts separately and their voices were mixed together for the roughly hourlong concert that can be streamed at 7 p.m. Friday on YouTube. People can access the link at thetfordchambersingers.org. While the concert is free, donations are welcome.