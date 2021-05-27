Forum, May 27: Childhood recollection of Vietnam War
Different view of the B-52's Vietnam War missions. In reference to Steve Nelson's Sunday op-ed column ("An honest, tragic recollection of a dreadful war," May 23):. In 1970, my father was a first sergeant in a Marine rifle company stationed along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in the Republic of Vietnam. Each night that year, with map in hand, I watched CBS News to see where the North Vietnamese Army ambushed, assaulted or subjected Marines to sporadic artillery and rocket barrages and the deaths they inflicted. At the time, I was attending grade school in a poor, little, working-class cow town called Greeley, about 50 miles northeast of the affluent city of Bolder Colo.