Forum, May 27: Childhood recollection of Vietnam War

A gentle wind on a sunny day created the perfect atmosphere for visiting monuments on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honoring America’s war dead on Memorial Day. Staring at the names etched in the shiny black granite of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, as a journalist who covered the war I looked for those whom I might have known among the 58,000 who died. On the other side of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, wandering past the stainless-steel statues of 19 troops on patrol, I gazed at the mural, also in black granite, portraying U.S. forces against a backdrop of the forbidding terrain over which they fought the Korean War’s bloodiest battles.