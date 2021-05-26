newsbreak-logo
Bluetooth bugs could allow attackers to impersonate devices

By Amer Owaida
We Live Security
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCybercriminals could exploit several vulnerabilities in Bluetooth to carry out impersonation attacks and masquerade as a legitimate device during the pairing process, according to the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). The security flaws, which affect the Bluetooth Core and Mesh Profile specifications, were discovered by researchers at France’s national cybersecurity...

www.welivesecurity.com
