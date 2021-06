Throughout the past year we’ve seen leaders in state and local government handle the coronavirus pandemic, protests and riots differently from one another. One state that has been both praised and ridiculed for its handling of Covid-19 is Florida. What we’ve also seen this past year is more and more Americans leaving big cities in states like New York and California for the “Sunshine State.” Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses leading his city during the pandemic this past year, how to battle crime and why he thinks people are moving to his state.