Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie review: Krasinski offers fresh thrills in ‘A Quiet Place 2’

By LINDSEY BAHR The Associated Press
Richmond.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Krasinski catches you off guard in the first moment of “ A Quiet Place Part II,” inviting you into his film with the most terrifying thing of all in this universe: noise. It’s a testament to the effectiveness of “A Quiet Place” that any sound is guaranteed to make you immediately uneasy: The crinkle of a bag, the crunch of an apple, a car door closing. Krasinski begins the sequel, which he wrote and directed, in a flashback to the day the monsters arrived, and boy, are we LOUD.

richmond.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Movie Review#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviescornexchange.org.uk

A Quiet Place Part II

Sequel to the popular horror starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. The Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.
Moviesperuzi.xyz

Shhh! They’re coming to get you… again: BRIAN VINER reviews A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II (12) More than 14 months after it was scheduled for release, A Quiet Place Part II finally tiptoes into cinemas. The good news is that it is well worth the pandemic-enforced wait, and not only because it depicts a world more imperilled than our own. It is terrific, and really should be seen on the biggest screen possible.
TV & Videosgranthshala.com

‘The Office’: The Adorable Reason John Krasinski Filmed the Title Sequence Footage in the First Place

The Office The introduction features a B-roll of the show’s characters, but also uses authentic footage from Scranton, Pennsylvania. John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert in the series, is responsible for the footage. The Office title sequence. Find out why Krasinski filmed the video in the first place, how much he earned for it, and the issue The Office The title sequence took place in the city of Pocono.
Moviesblcklst.com

Great Scene: “A Quiet Place”

In a brief respite from the monster’s violence, Evelyn and Lee confront the pain of the past as it exists in the present… and their conversation lays the groundwork for the future. Let’s face it: In a fundamental way, screenwriting is scene-writing, so the more we learn about this aspect...
Movieswcn247.com

'In the Heights' makes muted debut, edged by 'A Quiet Place'

NEW YORK (AP) — Just when a party was poised to break out in movie theaters, the below-expectation debut of “In the Heights” dampened Hollywood’s hopes of a swift or smooth recovery at the summer box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation opened with a modest $11.4 million. Forecasts had ranged from $15-$20 million. The release of “In the Heights," which is a lavish musical accompanied by glowing reviews from critics and considered a milestone movie for Hispanics, was widely seen as a cultural event. But “A Quiet Place Part II” edged it with $11.7 million in its fourth weekend of release. On Friday, John Krasinski’s thriller became the first film of the pandemic to reach $100 million domestically.
Movieswaylandstudentpress.com

Movie Review: Nobody

The new action-thriller ‘Nobody’ is being compared to the famous ‘John Wick,’ which is known for its incredible action choreography and well-known cast. I don’t think ‘Nobody’ is at the same level as ‘John Wick’ due to plot holes, lack of explanations and substandard pacing. However, its twists, cast, cinematography and character development make the film a riveting and worthwhile experience.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Krasinski: 5 Other Genres The A Quiet Place Part II Director Should Explore Next

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. He has done it. With the release of A Quiet Place Part II, a sequel to a hit thriller that subverts expectations by not sucking, John Krasinski has proven himself as a filmmaker with a kind of skill and versatility you only see once in a blue moon. He started off his career from behind the camera with indie dramedies Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (based on David Foster Wallace’s novel) in 2009 and 2016’s The Hollars before making an unexpected foray into horror movies with the first A Quiet Place in 2018.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Shiva Baby - Review

Emma Seligman’s fantastic directorial debut, Shiva Baby, is a stress-fuelled experience of assured confidence that brings to mind the filmmaking of the Safdie Brothers – think the tension of Uncut Gems or Good Time with echoes of The Graduate, enclosed in a neat, under-90 minutes runtime that almost resembles a short film rather than a feature – the film wastes no time in getting going as it introduces you to a sex-positive take on a bisexual lead where her bisexuality for once, isn’t her main defining focus – the film instead casts our eyes on college student Danielle who attends a family shiva that leads to situations almost spiralling out of control completely when she runs into not only her sugar daddy but also her ex-girlfriend, made all the more complicated by being in the mix of an extended family of pushy, over-curious relatives.
Movies1063thegroove.com

‘A Quiet Place’ Roars Past ‘In the Heights’

Paramount’s A Quiet Place II managed to beat Warner Bros’ highly anticipated debut of In the Heights, Jon M. Chu’s rendition of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical. This is A Quiet Place’s third week in the B.O. Quiet snagged $11.7M, while In the Heights grabbed $11.4M. An industry observer told Deadline: “Warner...
MoviesVanity Fair

A Quiet Place Part II Brings U.S. Audiences Back to the Movies in Pandemic-Age First

Much as the Abbott family outwitted alien beasts with an acute sense of hearing, A Quiet Place Part II has conquered American moviegoers’ fears of returning to theaters as the pandemic subsides. The John Krasinski-directed PG-13 horror flick starring his real-life partner Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Djimon Hounsou crossed $100 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend, the first film to reach this post since the pandemic began. Though the film itself is mostly at a whisper-level, it’s shouting: “the movies are back!”
MoviesHollywood.com

Movie Theaters Are Back: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Reaches $100 Million

Hollywood and movie theaters across the United States received some long-awaited and encouraging news this weekend when John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II reportedly became the first film to surpass $100 million in US ticket sales since the onset of the pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II is already...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is the First Movie of the Pandemic Era to Cross $100 Million Domestically

Horror continues to bring the box office back to life. After being bumped out of the top spot by The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It last week, John Krasinski‘s sequel A Quiet Place Part II once again returned to the top of the box office charts this past weekend, beating debuting films In the Heights and Peter Rabbit 2 in something of a surprise upset. And the film also just crossed a huge milestone.
MoviesEmpire

A Quiet Place: John Krasinski On Picking Jeff Nichols For The ‘Third Instalment’ – Exclusive

When A Quiet Place first came out, its writer-director (and star) John Krasinski had no plans to make another. But when he cracked an idea for the second film, he went off and made A Quiet Place Part II – currently filling cinemas (to a responsible capacity) in the UK and beyond. Next up though, Krasinski is handing the reins to filmmaker Jeff Nichols for a third film set in the A Quiet Place universe – once that’s been touted in reports as a spin-off entry, and which Krasinski referred to as “the third instalment” when he recently spoke to the Empire Podcast.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

A Quiet Place Spin-Off Movie Is Slated for 2023

It’s with a little bit of trepidation that looking ahead to a spinoff of A Quiet Place, which is being called A Quiet Place III, for now, is being developed with filmmaker Jeff Nichols at the helm. There’s nothing to say that Nichols is the wrong guy since he’s convinced many people that his movies are worth watching, but rather, it’s the idea of continuing this premise in a manner that might thin it out too much and perhaps ruin the desire for it. Right now A Quiet Place is big thanks to the sequel and the original, and it’s not bound to slow down any time soon as far as anyone can see. But the hope is that things will remain this way and that Nichols will see the sense in not changing up the story too much in the interest of keeping to the idea of a post-apocalyptic world where creatures that hunt according to sound are only one of the dangers to be had.
Moviesharborlightnews.com

Movie Review: Spirit Untamed

This latest offering from DreamWorks is not, as I would have guessed, a sequel to Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron. As I understand it, it is closer in contact to the Netflix series, Spirit Riding Free. Really doesn’t matt...