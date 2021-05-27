Cancel
Arkansas State

Suspect in multi-state crime spree held in Crittenden County, Arkansas

By Janice Broach
wmcactionnews5.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A man who led law enforcement on a multi-state crime spree, avoiding arrest from Georgia, is being held at an Arkansas jail. Officers brought Cody Dimmett to the Crittenden County Jail where he is on hold, waiting to be transferred to whatever jurisdiction will get him first. That involves at least three states after a crime spree that started in Georgia ended in St. Francis County Tuesday.

www.wmcactionnews5.com
