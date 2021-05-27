Suspect in multi-state crime spree held in Crittenden County, Arkansas
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A man who led law enforcement on a multi-state crime spree, avoiding arrest from Georgia, is being held at an Arkansas jail. Officers brought Cody Dimmett to the Crittenden County Jail where he is on hold, waiting to be transferred to whatever jurisdiction will get him first. That involves at least three states after a crime spree that started in Georgia ended in St. Francis County Tuesday.www.wmcactionnews5.com