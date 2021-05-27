Cancel
Three COVID-19 Variants Are 90% Of Samples Sequenced Locally

hawaiipublicradio.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus variants are the more dominant and common strains of the virus in the state, according to the health department’s state laboratories division. The Department of Health detected the state’s first variants in January. Since then, three variants make up 90% of the samples sequenced by the department. The highly...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org
